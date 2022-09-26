 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Monday lottery

  • 0

Monday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 7-2-7, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Midday

  • 5-1-2-9, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 7-11-29-30-41

Lotto jackpot

  • $3.65 million

Mega Millions jackpot

  • $325 million

Power Ball jackpot

  • $385 million

Sunday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-6-9, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Evening

  • 5-0-3-1, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto Evening

  • 4-9-12-14-23

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday's paper.

