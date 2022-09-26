DEC Monday lottery

Monday
Pick Three-Midday
7-2-7, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Midday
- 5-1-2-9, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 7-11-29-30-41
Lotto jackpot
- $3.65 million
Mega Millions jackpot
- $325 million
Power Ball jackpot
- $385 million
Sunday
People are also reading…
Pick Three-Evening
5-6-9, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Evening
- 5-0-3-1, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto Evening
- 4-9-12-14-23
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday's paper.