DEC Monday lottery

Monday
Pick Three-Midday
- 8-9-1, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Midday
- 9-2-2-0, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 2-6-17-19-42
Lotto jackpot
- $5.15 million
Mega Millions jackpot
- $354 million
Power Ball jackpot
- $89 million
Sunday
Pick Three-Evening
- 8-8-9, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Evening
- 4-2-3-3, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto Evening
- 1-5-31-32-36
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday’s paper.