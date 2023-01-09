DEC Monday lottery

Monday
Pick Three-Midday
- 9-5-0, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Midday
- 3-0-9-4, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 8-12-19-24-45
Lotto jackpot
- $7.4 million
Mega Millions jackpot
- $1.1 billion
Power Ball jackpot
- $340 million
Sunday
Pick Three-Evening
- 1-1-3, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Evening
- 3-2-8-0, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto Evening
- 4-13-26-36-43
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday’s paper.