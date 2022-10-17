DEC Monday lottery

Monday
Pick Three-Midday
- 2-8-5, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Midday
- 5-7-2-5, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 1-7-24-28-34
Lotto jackpot
- $2 million
Mega Millions jackpot
- $480 million
Power Ball jackpot
- $20 million
Sunday
Pick Three-Evening
- 0-7-3, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
- 4-1-9-4, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto Evening
- 10-31-35-38-45
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday’s paper.