 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEC Monday lottery

  • 0

Monday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 2-8-5, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Midday

  • 5-7-2-5, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 1-7-24-28-34

Lotto jackpot

  • $2 million

Mega Millions jackpot

  • $480 million

Power Ball jackpot

  • $20 million

Sunday

Pick Three-Evening

People are also reading…

  • 0-7-3, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Evening

  • 4-1-9-4, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto Evening

  • 10-31-35-38-45

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday’s paper.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News