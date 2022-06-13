 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEC Monday lottery

  • 0

Monday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 5-6-3, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Midday

  • 5-8-8-2, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 4-17-30-42-44

Lotto jackpot

  • $5.15 million

Mega Millions jackpot

  • $247 million

Power Ball jackpot

  • $243 million

Sunday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 8-8-0, Fireball: 7

People are also reading…

Pick Four-Evening

  • 0-5-5-0, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto Evening

  • 3-7-14-32-39

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday's paper.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News