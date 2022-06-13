DEC Monday lottery

Monday
Pick Three-Midday
5-6-3, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Midday
- 5-8-8-2, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 4-17-30-42-44
Lotto jackpot
- $5.15 million
Mega Millions jackpot
- $247 million
Power Ball jackpot
- $243 million
Sunday
Pick Three-Evening
8-8-0, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
- 0-5-5-0, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto Evening
- 3-7-14-32-39
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday's paper.