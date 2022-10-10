 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Monday lottery

  • 0

Monday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-5-0, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Midday

  • 2-5-5-5, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 9-13-27-36-40

Lotto jackpot

  • $4.55 million

Mega Millions jackpot

  • $445 million

Power Ball jackpot

  • $401 million

Sunday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 4-5-5, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Evening

  • 0-8-8-7, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto Evening

  • 14-18-30-34-45

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday's paper.

