DEC Monday lottery

Monday
Pick Three-Midday
0-5-0, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Midday
- 2-5-5-5, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 9-13-27-36-40
Lotto jackpot
- $4.55 million
Mega Millions jackpot
- $445 million
Power Ball jackpot
- $401 million
Sunday
Pick Three-Evening
4-5-5, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
- 0-8-8-7, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto Evening
- 14-18-30-34-45
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday's paper.