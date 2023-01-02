DEC Monday lottery

Monday
Pick Three-Midday
- 9-5-2, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 8-3-2-8, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 8-20-21-33-40
Lotto jackpot
- $6.95 million
Mega Millions jackpot
- $785 million
Power Ball jackpot
- $265 million
Sunday
Pick Three-Evening
- 6-1-4, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Evening
- 3-8-1-9, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto Evening
- 11-13-24-29-33
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday’s paper.