DEC Monday lottery

  • 0

Monday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 9-5-2, Fireball: 3

Pick Four-Midday

  • 8-3-2-8, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 8-20-21-33-40

Lotto jackpot

  • $6.95 million

Mega Millions jackpot

  • $785 million

Power Ball jackpot

  • $265 million

Sunday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 6-1-4, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Evening

  • 3-8-1-9, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto Evening

  • 11-13-24-29-33

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Wednesday’s paper.

