DEC Saturday lottery

Saturday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-5-1, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-8-7-8, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 13-21-31-40-42
Lotto Jackpot
- $9.5 million
Powerball Jackpot
- $80 million
Friday
Pick Three-Evening
- 5-0-9, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Evening
- 8-2-4-2, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 5-10-12-14-42
Mega Millions
- 12-18-24-46-65
- Mega Ball: 3
- Megaplier: 4
- Jackpot: $116 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available.