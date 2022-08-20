 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Saturday lottery

  • 0

Saturday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-5-1, Fireball: 0

Pick Four-Midday

  • 4-8-7-8, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 13-21-31-40-42

Lotto Jackpot

  • $9.5 million

Powerball Jackpot

  • $80 million

Friday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-0-9, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Evening

  • 8-2-4-2, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 5-10-12-14-42

Mega Millions

  • 12-18-24-46-65
  • Mega Ball: 3
  • Megaplier: 4
  • Jackpot: $116 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available.

