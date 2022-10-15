DEC Saturday lottery

Saturday
Pick Three-Midday
- 7-3-3, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Midday
- 9-2-3-9, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 21-26-36-40-45
Lotto Jackpot
- $4.85 million
Powerball Jackpot
- $454 million
Friday
Pick Three-Evening
- 4-8-3, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Evening
- 5-1-9-4, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 5-10-15-19-32
Mega Millions
- 9-22-26-41-44
- Mega Ball: 19
- Megaplier: 2
- Jackpot: $20 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available.