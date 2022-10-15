 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEC Saturday lottery

  • 0

Saturday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 7-3-3, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Midday

  • 9-2-3-9, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 21-26-36-40-45

Lotto Jackpot

  • $4.85 million

Powerball Jackpot

  • $454 million

Friday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 4-8-3, Fireball: 5

Pick Four-Evening

People are also reading…

  • 5-1-9-4, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 5-10-15-19-32

Mega Millions

  • 9-22-26-41-44
  • Mega Ball: 19
  • Megaplier: 2
  • Jackpot: $20 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News