DEC Saturday lottery

Saturday
Pick Three-Midday
- 5-9-8, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Midday
- 1-0-0-6, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 14-17-33-39-43
Lotto Jackpot
- $3.65 million
Powerball Jackpot
- $117 million
Friday
Pick Three-Evening
- 1-1-2, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
- 1-7-8-5, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 6-14-18-29-44
Mega Millions
- 33-40-59-60-69
- Mega Ball: 22
- Megaplier: 3
- Jackpot: $143 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available.