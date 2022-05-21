 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEC Saturday lottery

  • 0

Saturday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 5-9-8, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Midday

  • 1-0-0-6, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 14-17-33-39-43

Lotto Jackpot

  • $3.65 million

Powerball Jackpot

  • $117 million

Friday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 1-1-2, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Evening

  • 1-7-8-5, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

People are also reading…

  • 6-14-18-29-44

Mega Millions

  • 33-40-59-60-69
  • Mega Ball: 22
  • Megaplier: 3
  • Jackpot: $143 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News