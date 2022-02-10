DEC skybox

2nd half dooms Illini
Purdue's Ivy, cold shooting the difference B1
A new location
Play It Again Sports moving to Forsyth A3
Story telling on TV
Shows mark Black History Month D1
---------------------------
The staff and customers at Play It Again Sports in Brettwood Village are getting ready for more space and more stuff.
Boyfriend videos the attack and shows the recording to police.
In the board packet, released on Friday prior to the school board's Tuesday meeting, is a contract naming Clark as the superintendent.
Judge rejects latest attempt to have his case re-sentenced.
The woman's bail conditions forbid contact with her husband or his home.
The woman is accused of breaking off one of her teenage son's front teeth after hitting him in the face.
Tyler M. Blackburn, a felon prosecutors say was caught in Decatur with a handgun he said he carried for his own defense, was warned Monday he faces more than 30 years in prison if convicted.
The man had access to shotguns and a bow and arrow and these weapons were all seized by police.
It was the second residential blaze in the same day for firefighters.
Police say the driver led officers on a long chase and blew a breath sample that was more than twice the legal limit.
