DEC Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 0-0-7, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Midday

  • 3-0-3-7, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 7-17-21-30-32

Lotto Jackpot

  • $6.65 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $400 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 2-0-6, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Evening

  • 8-5-1-1, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 1-14-17-20-42

Powerball

  • 32-36-49-62-69
  • Powerball: 13
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $48 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

