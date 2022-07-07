DEC Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-0-7, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Midday
- 3-0-3-7, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 7-17-21-30-32
Lotto Jackpot
- $6.65 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $400 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 2-0-6, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
- 8-5-1-1, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 1-14-17-20-42
Powerball
- 32-36-49-62-69
- Powerball: 13
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $48 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.