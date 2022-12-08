DEC Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 4-3-6, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Midday
- 6-5-0-0, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 2-3-6-15-17
Lotto Jackpot
- $5.3 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $379 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 5-2-6, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
- 9-9-8-6, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 12-13-24-28-43
Powerball
- 6-28-44-59-61
- Powerball: 21
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $116 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.