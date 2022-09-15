 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 3-8-2, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Midday

  • 4-6-9-5, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 17-24-25-39-44

Lotto Jackpot

  • $2.9 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $256 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 3-9-8, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-4-7-1, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 1-13-35-39-42

Powerball

  • 9-10-20-22-52
  • Powerball: 25
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $225 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

