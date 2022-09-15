DEC Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 3-8-2, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-6-9-5, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 17-24-25-39-44
Lotto Jackpot
- $2.9 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $256 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 3-9-8, Fireball: 2
People are also reading…
Pick Four-Evening
- 9-4-7-1, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 1-13-35-39-42
Powerball
- 9-10-20-22-52
- Powerball: 25
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $225 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.