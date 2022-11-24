 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 5-9-4, Fireball: 1

Pick Four-Midday

  • 2-9-3-0, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 2-7-11-26-36

Lotto Jackpot

  • $4.4 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $284 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-6-3, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Evening

  • 7-8-7-1, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 8-26-33-36-41

Powerball

  • 1-2-31-39-66
  • Powerball: 25
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $48 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

