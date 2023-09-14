Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
5-0-8, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
8-2-7-4, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
6-20-24-26-28
Lotto Jackpot
$23.3 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
$162 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
6-4-6, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
8-2-8-8, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
1-5-12-13-30
Powerball
22-30-37-44-45
Powerball: 18
Power Play: 3
Jackpot: $596 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.