DEC Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 1-7-1, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Midday

  • 6-3-6-0, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 15-22-27-29-38

Lotto Jackpot

  • $8 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $1.1 billion

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-9-8, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Evening

  • 3-4-4-2, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 4-26-27-29-39

Powerball

  • 1-25-44-55-57
  • Powerball: 26
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $170 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

