DEC Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 3-1-1, Fireball: 0

Pick Four-Midday

  • 6-3-3-2, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 8-15-21-36-38

Lotto Jackpot

  • $6.65 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $640 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 9-7-0, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Evening

  • 2-5-9-6, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 2-13-26-28-41

Powerball

  • 26-32-38-45-56
  • Powerball: 1
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $246 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

