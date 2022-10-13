 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 8-5-9, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Midday

  • 1-5-0-2, Fireball: 1

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 6-13-25-28-30

Lotto Jackpot

  • $4.7 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $494 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 1-8-4, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Evening

  • 9-4-3-3, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 4-10-28-37-43

Powerball

  • 14-30-41-42-59
  • Powerball: 6
  • Power Play: 5
  • Jackpot: $454 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

