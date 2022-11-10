 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 3-8-9, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Midday

  • 0-3-0-3, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 1-10-12-13-41

Lotto Jackpot

  • $3.5 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $189 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 6-3-2, Fireball: 5

Pick Four-Evening

  • 7-9-6-5, Fireball: 5

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 8-33-36-39-40

Powerball

  • 7-14-24-30-56
  • Powerball: 7
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $47 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

