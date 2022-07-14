 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 2-3-4, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Midday

  • 8-8-5-7, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 17-20-25-27-28

Lotto Jackpot

  • $7.1 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $480 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 9-1-3, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Evening

  • 1-5-7-1, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 4-8-9-20-21

Powerball

  • 22-23-36-47-63
  • Powerball: 2
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $82 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

