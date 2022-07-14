DEC Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 2-3-4, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Midday
- 8-8-5-7, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 17-20-25-27-28
Lotto Jackpot
- $7.1 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $480 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 9-1-3, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
- 1-5-7-1, Fireball: 3
Recommended for you…
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 4-8-9-20-21
Powerball
- 22-23-36-47-63
- Powerball: 2
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $82 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.