DEC Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 9-7-6, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 3-7-2-2, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 2-21-27-39-41
Lotto Jackpot
- $6.2 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $360 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 2-8-2, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Evening
- 4-2-5-6, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 13-24-38-40-42
Powerball
- 8-40-49-58-63
- Powerball: 14
- Power Play: 3
- Jackpot: $20 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.