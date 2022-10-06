DEC Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 5-2-6, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Midday
- 3-9-7-8, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 7-10-22-26-28
Lotto Jackpot
- $4.25 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $410 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 8-0-5, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
- 2-5-1-3, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 3-8-22-24-33
Powerball
- 26-30-33-37-62
- Powerball: 6
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $378 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.