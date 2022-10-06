 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 5-2-6, Fireball: 1

Pick Four-Midday

  • 3-9-7-8, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 7-10-22-26-28

Lotto Jackpot

  • $4.25 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $410 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 8-0-5, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Evening

  • 2-5-1-3, Fireball: 6

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 3-8-22-24-33

Powerball

  • 26-30-33-37-62
  • Powerball: 6
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $378 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

