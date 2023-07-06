Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
7-0-0, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Midday
5-2-8-1, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
3-4-20-30-45
Lotto Jackpot
$18.8 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
$427 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
6-9-5, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Evening
7-4-9-7, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
12-22-32-41-45
Powerball
17-24-48-62-68
Powerball: 23
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $590 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.