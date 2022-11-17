DEC Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 0-0-4, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Midday
- 2-4-3-8, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 2-12-20-33-41
Lotto Jackpot
- $3.95 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $238 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 5-9-5, Fireball: 1
People are also reading…
Pick Four-Evening
- 9-3-6-2, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 20-25-26-34-41
Powerball
- 28-34-51-53-56
- Powerball: 11
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $93 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.