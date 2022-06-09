DEC Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 4-8-2, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Midday
- 3-2-0-1, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 14-24-26-29-42
Lotto Jackpot
- $4.85 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $226 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 6-4-1, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Evening
- 4-1-9-9, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 21-22-36-40-44
Powerball
- 22-39-43-62-64
- Powerball: 7
- Power Play: 4
- Jackpot: $229 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.