DEC Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 4-8-2, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Midday

  • 3-2-0-1, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 14-24-26-29-42

Lotto Jackpot

  • $4.85 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $226 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 6-4-1, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Evening

  • 4-1-9-9, Fireball: 5

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 21-22-36-40-44

Powerball

  • 22-39-43-62-64
  • Powerball: 7
  • Power Play: 4
  • Jackpot: $229 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

