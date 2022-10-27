DEC Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 3-7-9, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
- 9-4-3-5, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 2-3-30-36-44
Lotto Jackpot
- $2.7 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $64 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 9-2-0, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Evening
- 6-4-3-7, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 3-17-18-26-32
Powerball
- 19-36-37-46-56
- Powerball: 24
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $800 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.