 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEC Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 7-8-5, Fireball: 1

Pick Four-Midday

  • 6-9-0-5, Fireball: 7

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 7-13-16-23-34

Lotto Jackpot

  • $8.9 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $65 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-7-6, Fireball: 8

Recommended for you…

Pick Four-Evening

  • 2-9-7-4, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 24-25-29-36-39

Powerball

  • 29-44-59-61-68
  • Powerball: 19
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $48 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News