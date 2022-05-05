 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 2-6-1, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Midday

  • 6-1-3-2, Fireball: 5

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 8-11-22-36-40

Lotto Jackpot

  • $2.6 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $70 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 4-6-0, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Evening

  • 0-0-5-9, Fireball: 5

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 12-15-17-25-37

Powerball

  • 37-39-55-63-69
  • Powerball: 23
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $51 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

