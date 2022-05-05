DEC Thursday lottery

Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
- 2-6-1, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Midday
- 6-1-3-2, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 8-11-22-36-40
Lotto Jackpot
- $2.6 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $70 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 4-6-0, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Evening
- 0-0-5-9, Fireball: 5
People are also reading…
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 12-15-17-25-37
Powerball
- 37-39-55-63-69
- Powerball: 23
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $51 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.