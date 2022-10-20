 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Thursday lottery

  • 0

Thursday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 7-5-5, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Midday

  • 3-5-1-5, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 1-4-6-24-45

Lotto Jackpot

  • $2.15 million 

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $30 million

Wednesday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 0-6-4, Fireball: 1

Pick Four-Evening

  • 8-0-3-9, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 1-8-20-23-34

Powerball

  • 6-8-15-27-42
  • Powerball: 10
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $550 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday's paper.

