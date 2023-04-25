Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
9-4-3, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Midday
2-0-1-7, Fireball: 2
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
2-26-32-37-38
Mega Millions jackpot
$26 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
2-5-3, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
1-8-8-4, Fireball: 8
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
6-7-13-33-37
Lotto
People are also reading…
12-19-38-42-47-49
Extra Shot: 2
Jackpot: $14.3 million
Power Ball
19-21-55-66-68
Power Ball: 3
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $37 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.