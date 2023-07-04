Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
2=8=5, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Midday
0-7-5-4, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
6-21-22-26-43
Mega Millions jackpot
$400 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
1-8-6, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Evening
8-1-8-9, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
10-11-30-31-38
Lotto
10-17-20-22-33-34
Extra Shot: 13
Jackpot: $18.8 million
Power Ball
15-26-31-38-61
Power Ball: 3
Power Play: 3
Jackpot: $546 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.