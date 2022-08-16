 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 9-4-3, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Midday

  • 4-7-2-3, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 20-21-24-25-35

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $82 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 7-0-7, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Evening

  • 5-3-1-0, Fireball: 5

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 3-19-30-33-45

Lotto

  • 12-21-22-31-39-50
  • Extra Shot: 6
  • Jackpot: $9.35 million

Power Ball

  • 20-24-47-50-63
  • Power Ball: 5
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $66 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

