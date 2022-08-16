DEC Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 9-4-3, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
- 4-7-2-3, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 20-21-24-25-35
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $82 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 7-0-7, Fireball: 9
Pick Four-Evening
- 5-3-1-0, Fireball: 5
Recommended for you…
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 3-19-30-33-45
Lotto
- 12-21-22-31-39-50
- Extra Shot: 6
- Jackpot: $9.35 million
Power Ball
- 20-24-47-50-63
- Power Ball: 5
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $66 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.