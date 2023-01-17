 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 7-8-3, Fireball: 4

Pick Four-Midday

  • 7-0-2-1, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 8-32-38-43-45

Mega Millions jackpot

  • $20 billion

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 0-1-2, Fireball: 5

Pick Four-Evening

  • 3-6-0-4, Fireball: 0

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 18-20-24-31-44

Lotto

  • 13-22-25-44-49-50
  • Extra Shot: 15
  • Jackpot: $8 million

Power Ball

  • 4-14-33-39-61
  • Power Ball: 3
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $439 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

