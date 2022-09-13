 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 7-9-0, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Midday

  • 9-4-9-1, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 4-8-19-35-38

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $231 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 0-3-8, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Evening

  • 3-0-5-6, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 8-16-21-25-36

Lotto

  • 12-19-27-30-34-47
  • Extra Shot: 10
  • Jackpot: $2.9 million

Power Ball

  • 6-14-16-34-66
  • Power Ball: 25
  • Power Play: 3
  • Jackpot: $206 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

