DEC Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 8-1-8, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Midday

  • 3-2-3-9, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

  • 9-18-24-30-43

Mega Millions jackpot

  • $785 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 5-6-3, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Evening

  • 5-4-2-6, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 3-11-28-30-45

Lotto

  • 4-6-7-10-12-38
  • Extra Shot: 9
  • Jackpot: $7.1 million

Power Ball

  • 7-9-12-31-62
  • Power Ball: 22
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $291 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

