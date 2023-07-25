Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
4-0-6, Fireball: 4
Pick Four-Midday
9-5-5-6, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
3-6-11-20-37
Mega Millions jackpot
$820 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
2-0-5, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Evening
7-5-4-7, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
2-8-24-30-41
Lotto
23-26-32-40-45-48
Extra Shot: 16
Jackpot: $20.15 million
Power Ball
3-4-12-28-49
Power Ball: 25
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $41 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.