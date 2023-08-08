Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
8-1-2, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Midday
8-5-8-1, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
3-10-11-14-30
Mega Millions jackpot
$1.58 billion
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
1-2-1, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
8-0-5-2, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
4-9-17-20-34
Lotto
10-31-33-34-42-45
Extra Shot: 22
Jackpot: $21.05 million
Power Ball
6-13-20-35-54
Power Ball: 22
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $170 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.