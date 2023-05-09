Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
3-3-4, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Midday
6-8-3-6, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
1-7-16-20-29
Mega Millions jackpot
$83 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
9-6-3, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
8-8-7-8, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
3-11-14-31-40
Lotto
People are also reading…
14-17-34-39-44-48
Extra Shot: 4
Jackpot: $15.2 million
Power Ball
15-20-33-36-43
Power Ball: 12
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $109 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.