Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
0-5-5, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Midday
6-0-6-5, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
8-24-27-32-33
Mega Millions jackpot
$343 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
3-5-0, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
9-3-7-0, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
8-24-27-32-33
Lotto
People are also reading…
15-22-28-30-35-39
Extra Shot: 23
Jackpot: $18.35 million
Power Ball
6-28-39-43-54
Power Ball: 12
Power Play: 4
Jackpot: $462 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.