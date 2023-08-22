Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
6-7-2, Fireball: 0
Pick Four-Midday
7-7-8-3, Fireball: 0
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
2-11-33-35-37
Mega Millions jackpot
$33 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
8-5-0, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
4-8-5-3, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
7-22-23-25-32
Lotto
People are also reading…
14-16-30-31-37-49
Extra Shot: 6
Jackpot: $21.95 million
Power Ball
3-4-12-22-28
Power Ball: 16
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $313 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.