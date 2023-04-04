Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
4-1-5, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Midday
7-0-3-7, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
7-22-26-30-42
Mega Millions jackpot
$385 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
4-1-4, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Evening
0-8-2-1, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
9-17-25-31-34
Lotto
1-15-22-26-36-46
Extra Shot: 18
Jackpot: $12.95 million
Power Ball
16-30-31-54-68
Power Ball: 1
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $170 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.