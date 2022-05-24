 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEC Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • xxx, Fireball: x

Pick Four-Midday

  • xxxx, Fireball: x

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • xxxxx

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $143 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 9-9-4, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Evening

  • 6-4-1-6, Fireball: 6

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 7-18-25-32-39

Lotto

  • 6-8-21-34-36-39
  • Extra Shot: 24
  • Jackpot: $3.95 million

Power Ball

  • 1-33-37-39-42
  • Power Ball: 26
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $135 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

