DEC Tuesday lottery

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

1-4-7, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Midday

1-5-6-1, Fireball: 4

Lucky Day Lotto-Midday

11-21-36-41-42

Mega Millions jackpot

$31 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

2-4-2, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Evening

4-8-2-5, Fireball: 9

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

2-11-16-28-42

Lotto

5-16-18-33-45-46

Extra Shot: 13

Jackpot: $8.45 million

Power Ball

12-31-47-58-60

Power Ball: 23

Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $526 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.

