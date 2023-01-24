DEC Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
1-4-7, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Midday
1-5-6-1, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
11-21-36-41-42
Mega Millions jackpot
$31 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
2-4-2, Fireball: 2
Pick Four-Evening
4-8-2-5, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
2-11-16-28-42
Lotto
5-16-18-33-45-46
Extra Shot: 13
Jackpot: $8.45 million
Power Ball
12-31-47-58-60
Power Ball: 23
Power Play: 3
Jackpot: $526 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.