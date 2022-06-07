DEC Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 4-0-6, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Midday
- 6-4-2-7, Fireball: 6
Lucky Day Lotto Midday
- 5-25-28-40-45
Mega Millions Jackpot
- $207 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 6-3-3, Fireball: 7
Pick Four-Evening
- 3-0-3-8, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 7-13-35-39-40
Lotto
- 10-11-20-36-39-45
- Extra Shot: 13
- Jackpot: $4.85 million
Power Ball
- 2-10-35-44-46
- Power Ball: 4
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $210 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.