DEC Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 4-0-6, Fireball: 1

Pick Four-Midday

  • 6-4-2-7, Fireball: 6

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 5-25-28-40-45

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $207 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 6-3-3, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Evening

  • 3-0-3-8, Fireball: 3

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 7-13-35-39-40

Lotto

  • 10-11-20-36-39-45
  • Extra Shot: 13
  • Jackpot: $4.85 million

Power Ball

  • 2-10-35-44-46
  • Power Ball: 4
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $210 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

