DEC Tuesday lottery

  • 0

Tuesday

Pick Three-Midday

  • 4-4-4, Fireball: 8

Pick Four-Midday

  • 5-4-0-4, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto Midday

  • 1-5-6-33-35

Mega Millions Jackpot

  • $333 million

Monday

Pick Three-Evening

  • 2-4-6, Fireball: 2

Pick Four-Evening

  • 4-4-5-4, Fireball: 2

Lucky Day Lotto-Evening

  • 11-15-16-20-23

Lotto

  • 5-14-19-39-43-50
  • Extra Shot: 10
  • Jackpot: $6.65 million

Power Ball

  • 15-16-24-31-56
  • Power Ball: 4
  • Power Play: 2
  • Jackpot: $35 million

Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.

