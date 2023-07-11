Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
2-2-6, Fireball: 5
Pick Four-Midday
5-1-4-3, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
21-29-35-41-44
Mega Millions jackpot
$500 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
8-0-3, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
6-6-6-3, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
10-17-24-36-37
Lotto
People are also reading…
1-4-9-25-42-47
Extra Shot: 12
Jackpot: $19.25 million
Power Ball
2-24-34-53-58
Power Ball: 13
Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $725 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.