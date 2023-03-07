Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
8-2-9, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
1-2-9-3, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
2-13-20-24-38
Mega Millions jackpot
$188 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
1-1-5, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
6-2-2-5, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
6-13-22-37-39
Lotto
4-11-16-23-43-45
Extra Shot: 5
Jackpot: $11.15 million
Power Ball
2-13-29-58-69
Power Ball: 4
Power Play: 3
Jackpot: $31 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday’s paper.