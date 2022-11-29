DEC Tuesday lottery

Tuesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 7-1-9, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Midday
- 8-3-1-4, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 6-11-14-16-24
Mega Millions jackpot
- $305 million
Monday
Pick Three-Evening
- 6-7-3, Fireball: 8
Pick Four-Evening
- 5-2-4-9, Fireball: 7
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 4-5-26-33-38
Lotto
- 4-18-21-32-34-45
- Extra Shot: 25
- Jackpot: $4.85 million
Power Ball
- 29-30-32-48-50
- Power Ball: 20
- Power Play: 2
- Jackpot: $65 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Thursday's paper.