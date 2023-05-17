Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 3-6-4, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Midday
- 3-4-5-3, Fireball: 1
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 6-21-27-34-39
Power Ball Jackpot
- $146 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $15.65 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 8-9-6, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Evening
- 7-0-9-0, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 6-15-26-32-39
Mega Millions
- 15-34-36-69-70
- Megaball: 17
- Megaplier: 3
- Jackpot: $132 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.